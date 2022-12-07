Armenia interested in soonest reopening of the railway – Prime Minister

Armenia is interested in soonest reopening of the railway in the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Q&A session at the National Assembly.

The issue was discussed in Moscow on Tuesday at a meeting co-chaired by the Deputy prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

“I cannot say any concrete results have been achieved, but I reiterate that the Republic of Armenia is ready and interested in the implementation of the project. Our proposal remains in force, and the Republic of Armenia is ready to start the restoration of the railway as soon as possible.

He reiterated Armenia’s position that the railway and all roads should function within the framework of the legislation of the Republic of Armenia.

“We are ready to start the work immediately after we enshrine this in a paper,” the Prime Minister said.