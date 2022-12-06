Armenia has received proposals from Azerbaijan on draft peace treaty – Aghajanyan

Armenia has received proposals from Azerbaijan on a draft peace agreement, head of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan said at a briefing today.

He said those are basically a response to Armenia’s proposals submitted earlier.

He declined to provide further details, saying “it’s early to speak about whether the proposals are acceptable or not.”

Aghajanyan did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by the end of this year.

“As for the meeting of the leaders of our countries or foreign ministers, yes, such a meeting is not ruled out before the end of the year,” he said.