Yerevan’s main New Year Tree lights up Republics Square

The 16 participants of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 lit up Yerevan’s main New Year Tree in Republic Square.

The participants of this year’s Contest walked the red carpet and entered the National Gallery of Armenia, where a random draw took place to determine which of the participants will be opening and closing the show, as well as the running order position of hosts Armenia.

According to the draw, Luna from the Netherlands will be performing first, Zlata Dziunka from Ukraine will be wrapping up the show, and Armenia’s Nare will be number 15.

The Opening Ceremony was hosted by Dalita, who represented Armenia in the 2011 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, broadcaster Hamlet Arakelyan and Aram Mp3, who finished 4th at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest.