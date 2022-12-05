No Azerbaijani checkpoints in the corridor linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia – NSS

Artsakh’s National Security Council has denied reports claiming that an Azerbaijani checkpoint will be installed in the corridor linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia.

The conclusions were wrongly made after an interview of Andrei Volkov, the head of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, was published in the media.

The National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh organized a discussion on the issue with Andrei Volkov, during which the latter stated that there will be no checkpoint in the corridor, it will not be controlled by Azerbaijanis, and there will be no Azerbaijanis in the areas where peacekeepers are stationed in the corridor.

According to him, it is only planned to install technical control devices to facilitate the work of the peacekeepers.

The leadership of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will make a statement about the above in the near future.