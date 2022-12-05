Garik Israelian hands Stephen Hawking Medal of Starmus to Jane Goodall

On September 6th, 2022, Jane Goodall received the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication during the sixth edition of Starmus Festival in Yerevan, Armenia. The nomination was presented by Nobel Laureate scientist and Starmus Advisory Board member Emmanuelle Charpentier.

Dr. Goodall’s work has inspired several generations of scientists, naturalists, explorers and science communicators, and her story became the trigger for the careers of thousands of young women who went after their dream and made it come true. The Starmus Advisory Board unanimously selected Dr. Goodall for this prestigious award announced during the ceremony in Yerevan. However, Dr. Goodall was not able to attend the ceremony in person, which is why the award was handed to her on November 29th at Royal Geographical Society in London by Dr. Garik Israelian, co-founder of Starmus Festival.

The Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication was founded by Professor Hawking and Starmus Festival’s Advisory Board in 2016. The winners were chosen by Professor Hawking and Starmus Board and received the award during Starmus Festival, a global gathering of the most brilliant minds on the planet combining art, space exploration and science communication, founded by Dr. Garik Israelian and Dr. Brian May.

The award consists of a medal designed by astronaut Alexei Leonov and Dr. Brian May, Queen guitarist, and an exclusive Omega watch created specifically for the recipients of this award.

Watch Jane Goodall’s inspiring speech that has brought to tears many thousands of participants of Starmus VI in Armenia.