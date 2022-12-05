CSTO Secretary General points out the need to sign the document on assistance measures to Armenia

The draft decision of the CSTO Council on measures to provide assistance to Armenia needs to be signed, this is important for the republic itself, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the organization in Moscow.

“A monitoring mission headed by the Secretary General and the Chief of the Operational Headquarters of our organization was sent to Armenia, upon the instructions of the heads of state. As a result of this work, a draft decision of the Collective Security Council on joint measures to provide assistance to the Republic of Armenia was prepared, which was considered at the session of the Council on November 23,” he said, noting that the draft was not adopted due to the different positions of the CSTO states.

“I hope that after some revision we will sign this draft decision and take these measures. I am sure that this is necessary, including for Armenia.”