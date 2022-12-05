TopWorld

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 5, 2022, 13:42
Less than a minute

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing a six-month mission aboard China’s space station, the BBC reports.

They left for space on 5 June to oversee the final construction stage of the Tiangong space station, which was completed in November.

The crew touched down on board the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft on Sunday in China’s autonomous region of Inner Mongolia.

China’s space agency declared the mission a “complete success”.

Commander Chen Dong and teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe said they were feeling well after landing, in audio aired by state broadcaster CCTV.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 5, 2022, 13:42
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button