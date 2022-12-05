Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six-month mission

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing a six-month mission aboard China’s space station, the BBC reports.

They left for space on 5 June to oversee the final construction stage of the Tiangong space station, which was completed in November.

The crew touched down on board the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft on Sunday in China’s autonomous region of Inner Mongolia.

China’s space agency declared the mission a “complete success”.

Commander Chen Dong and teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe said they were feeling well after landing, in audio aired by state broadcaster CCTV.