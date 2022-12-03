US committed to helping bring a peaceful future for the South Caucasus – Ned Price

The United States has been very much engaged with the parties to help bring about a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said at a daily briefing.

He declined to answer whether the issue was touched upon during talks in Washington between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Secretary Blinken has now convened two trilateral meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He’s continued to be in telephonic communication with the parties as well,” Price said.

“When they were last together, the foreign ministers agreed to expedite their negotiations, to organize another meeting in the coming weeks. They both expressed their appreciation to the U.S. side for hosting that ministerial. We certainly hope that the dialogue and constructive atmosphere between the two countries will continue as we continue to support the diplomacy to lead to – lead to a lasting peace and resolving issues between the two countries,” the Spokesperson said.