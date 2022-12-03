In Sotk, Spanish MP urges international community to force Azerbaijan to respect the peace agenda

On a visit to Sotk, Armenia, member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Jon Inarritu issued a call to the international community, urging them to force Azerbaijan to respect the peace agenda and to leave Armenian lands.

“We are in Sotk (Armenia), all this area was bombed by Azerbaijan in September, leading to civilian casualties and destruction of hundreds of houses. We ask the International Community to act and force Azerbaijan to respect the peace agenda and to leave Armenian lands,” he said in a video message.