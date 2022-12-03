Dublin International Film Festival to Present Artavazd Peleshian’s Films￼

The Dublin International Film Festival has announced select highlights from their 2023 film festival, including a double bill of films from filmmaker Artavazd Peleshian, the Armenian Film Society reports.

The festival will screen Four Seasons and Nature on Saturday March 4, followed by a Q&A hosted by Irish director Tadhg O’Sullivan.

Artavazd Peleshian produced his first film in 27 years in 2020 with Nature, an epic return to his major theme: humanity in harmony and conflict with the natural world. Sergei Parajanov had described the filmmaker as one of cinema’s rare “authentic geniuses.” Artavazd Peleshian is known for films which are devoid of any narration and are composed of black and white documentary images. These images, often taken from archives, are often reworked, reframed, and edited together to produce an essay film.

The Dublin International Film Festival is scheduled to run from February 23 until March 4, 2023.