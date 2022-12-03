Closure of Stepanakert-Goris highway aimed at creating humanitarian disaster, Artsakh’s Health Ministry alarms

Closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijanis seriously violates international humanitarian rights and aims to create a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh said in a statement.

“In the current situation, it has become impossible to transport medical supplies and medicines to Artsakh. Moreover, in this case, the transfer of patients with serious health problems from the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem,” the Ministry said.

It called on the international community and all humanitarian organizations to immediately take appropriate steps to settle the situation and prevent the impending humanitarian disaster.

Today, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway at the intersection under Shushi-Karin Tak, citing environmental reasons.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh has been informed about the incident. The state bodies of Artsakh are taking all possible measures to settle the situation.