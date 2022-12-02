Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter for inciting violence

Kanye West has been banned from Twitter and accused of “inciting violence” over offensive tweets, the BBC reports.

It comes after the US rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, posted a series of erratic tweets – one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk was asked by one user to “fix Kanye.”

Musk tweeted that West had “violated our rule against incitement to violence.”

“Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

It comes after the right-wing social media platform Parler said West could no longer buy the firm.

In a statement Parlement Technologies said: “The company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale.”