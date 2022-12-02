Armenian FM briefs his Slovenian counterpart on situation in the region

On the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Tanja Fajon, the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Slovenia discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda and expressed readiness to undertake active steps to more effectively realize the existing potential of Armenian-Slovenian relations. The sides exchanged views on the deepening of cooperation on international platforms.

The issues of mutual interest on the international and regional agenda were also touched upon. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s maximalist stance and aggressive actions, and touched upon the approaches of the Armenian side concerning the establishment of stability and security in the South Caucasus.

The agenda of the meeting included Issues on the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia.