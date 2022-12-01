US Ambassador-designate pledges to support a peaceful future for Armenia

The peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is essential to a more secure and prosperous future for Armenia and for the South Caucasus, US Ambassador-designate to Armenia Kristina Kvien.

“The United States is working through bilateral and multilateral channels to help the sides achieve a peaceful, lasting, negotiated settlement of the conflict based on the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. If confirmed, I will support the Administration’s commitment to achieving this goal,” she said.

“I grew up in Fresno, California, home to one of the largest Armenian Diaspora communities in the United States. My teachers and friends of Armenian heritage spoke of the Ottoman-era genocide that forced many of their families to seek new homes in America. As President Biden said on Armenian Remembrance Day this year, “let us redouble our efforts toward healing and building the better, more peaceful world that we wish for our children.” I confirmed, I will do everything in my power to remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide and support a peaceful future for Armenia,” the Ambassador-designate said.

“To this end I will do everything towards normalization discussions between Armenia and Turkey, which have made some steps forward,” she said.