Sirushi Demirchyan directing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 live shows

Sirushi Demirchyan is one of two directors in Qatar, where she is directing pregame and halftime shows for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for Fox Sports, the Armenian Film Society reports.

Sirushi Demirchyan got her start in television directing sport shows for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers, and she currently directs various shows for Fox Sports, NFL Network, and Amazon.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is the first World Cup held in the Arab world, and with an estimated cost of over $220 billion, it is also the most expensive World Cup in history. The United States and England match on Friday, November 25 drew in 15.4 million viewers for Fox.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 concludes on December 18, 2022.