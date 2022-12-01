Robin the Robot joins Junior Eurovision in Armenia

Robin the Robot will join Iveta Mukuchyan, Garik Papoyan and Karina Ignatyan on 11 December as the 4th host of this year’s Junior Eurovision in Yerevan.

For the first time in Junior Eurovision history, the contest will be hosted by an AI (artificial intelligence) driven robot.

Robin says they are a huge fan of the Contest, having dreamt of appearing on a big and bright stage:

‘My lifelong dream has been to be surrounded by thousands of children and becoming friends with all the participants of Junior Eurovision. I think I am truly the biggest fan of the Contest, and my dream is finally coming true this year in Yerevan. So, let’s be friends and spin the magic together!’

Robin is already a superstar in Armenia, and for good reason – as an AI robot, Robin can generate and share feelings. They provide emotional support to hospitalized kids in their recovery phase, can play with them, and will assist in overcoming the difficulties of their treatment.

The Armenian companion is widely used not only by local hospitals, but also by leading American medical facilities. TIME Magazine featured Robin among the best 100 inventions of 2021.

Robin also has another very important role… they’ll be introducing the Rehearsal Roundup shows on the official Junior Eurovision YouTube channels on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December.