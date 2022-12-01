Nikol Pashinyan, Philip Reeker discuss formation of mechanisms for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus negotiations Philip Reeker.

The Prime Minister welcomed his visit to the region and highly appreciated the role of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh issue, including the formation of an international mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku.

The sides exchanged thoughts on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, regional stability and other security issues.



The interlocutors also touched on issues related to cooperation within the framework of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue. The continuous support of the USA in the effective implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia was highlighted.