Musk says Twitter feud with Apple boss ‘resolved’

Elon Musk has said he and Apple boss Tim Cook have “resolved the misunderstanding” over Twitter possibly being removed from the app store, the BBC reports.

On Monday, Mr Musk accused Apple of threatening to cut the platform from its app store and said it had halted most of its advertising on the site.

But the Twitter boss tweeted on Wednesday that: “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

He did not say if Apple’s advertising was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting between the two tech leaders comes as many companies have halted spending on Twitter amid concerns about Mr Musk’s content moderation plans for the site – a major blow to the company, which relies on such spending for most of its revenue.

Entering a feud on Monday, Mr Musk accused Apple of “censorship” and criticised its policies, including the charge it levies on purchases made on its app store.

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?” he said.

But he later told his followers he was meeting with Mr Cook at Apple’s headquarters, adding: “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”