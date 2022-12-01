Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

Argentina have won Group C with a 2-0 victory over Poland at a lively Stadium 974, but the European side still progress as runners-up on goal difference, Eurosport reports.

Lionel Messi – on his 999th career appearance – missed a first half penalty, but Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister finally broke the deadlock a minute after the restart and Julian Alvarez, of Manchester City, added a superb second.

Lionel Scaloni’s side advance to the last 16 as the group winners and will now prepare to face Australia, the runners-up of Group D, on Saturday at 7pm (GMT).

Poland take second place in the group ahead of Mexico after Saudi Arabia scored late on in the other match in the group. They are rewarded with a round-of-16 match against reigning champions France.