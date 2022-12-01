Armenian, Greek FMs discussion security situation in the region

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

The counterparts discussed a number of issues of the Armenian-Greek partnership based on the ties between the two brotherly nations.

The sides exchanged views on the security situation in their regions and internationally.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his colleague on the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the normalisation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the situation unfolded around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasised that the warmongering rhetoric of the Azerbaijani side and the lately incessant border provocations pose a great threat of new aggressions from the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting the normalisation process of Armenia-Turkey relations was also touched upon.