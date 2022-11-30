Dutch Ambassador in Jermuk to see the aftermath of Azerbaijani aggression

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Armenia, Nicholas Jacob Schermers, visited the city of Jermuk.

Accompanied by the deputy head of the community Vardan Sargsyan, the Ambassador toured the city and observed the situation after the Azerbaijani aggression in mid-September.

More than 200 people, including civilians, were killed as Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia shortly after midnight on September 13.

A number of communities in Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik provinces were heavily affected, vital infrastructure was damaged.