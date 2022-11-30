Armenian wines presented in German cities

On November 24, 25, 26, the German Development Agency (GIZ) together with the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, Wines of Armenia GmbH and the German Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, organized “Wine culture in Armenia. From Noah to Date” series of events in Stuttgart, Cologne and Berlin.

The aim of the events was to present the rich culture of Armenian winemaking, the current revival and the programs implemented in the field of winemaking to the Armenian community in Germany, particularly the online platform of the Wines of Armenia and the common warehouse of Armenian wines in EU.

During the events, Armenian winemaking and culture were introduced through a presentation and a short video, followed by musical performances, and wine tasting and sale.

The event was attended by Victor Yengibaryan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany, Vardan Urutyan, Rector of the National Agrarian University of Armenia, representatives of the Armenian Ministry of Economy, representatives of the Armenian and German religious and business communities.