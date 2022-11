Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that between 16:00 on November 28 and 09:00 on November 29, units of the Defense Forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi, Martun, Martakert and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Ministry dismissed the reports as “another piece of disinformation.”