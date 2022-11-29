Armenian shooter wins gold at Polish Open 2022, secures Olympic berth

Armenian shooters won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the Polish Open Championship held on November 22-27. The tournament featured 86 athletes from 8 countries, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

Elmira Karapetyan won the gold in the 10m pistol event with 578 points and secured her participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the men’s competition, Benik Khlghatyan took second place with 580 points and won a silver medal.

Elmira Karapetyan and Benik Khlghatyan won another silver medal in mixed competition with a total of 290+284 points.

Hrachya Babayan, had a successful start and reached the finals in third place, but in the end, he was left out of the medal fight.