The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense requests Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh not to use the name “Nagorno Karabakh,” Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

“Azerbaijan must remember that two years ago President Aliyev signed a trilateral ceasefire agreement where “Nagorno Karabakh” is mentioned five times. That’s the legal ground for Russia to use Nagorno Karabakh,” he said.