Rosa Linn performs at Italian X Factor

Rosa Linn, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2022, preformed at the Italian X Factor.

The song is now charting worldwide, and is in the top 5 of the most played songs on Spotify. Snap has been certified platinum in several European countries., including Italy.

In August 2022, she signed a recording contract with Columbia Records. In October 2022, Linn was confirmed to be an opening act for Ed Sheeran on the North American leg of his +–=÷x Tour between June and July 2023.

In late October Linn made her US television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she performed Snap with Armenian motives.

She will perform as an interval act for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 to be held in Yerevan on December 11.