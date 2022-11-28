Armenian Defense Minister chairs consultations with top military leadership

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan chaired working consecrations with the leadership of Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the command staff of the army military units.



A number of issues related to the work carried out in the armed forces, particularly preparations for the winter phase, engineering and rear support were discussed. The Minister was briefed on the implementation of the instructions given during the previous working consultations.



The Minister of Defense gave appropriate instructions to the participants of the meeting.