On November 27, from 9:00 p.m to 11:30 p.m, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the Eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact.

No casualties were reported from the Armenian side.

As of 08 p.m. of November 28, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone is relatively stable.