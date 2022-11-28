Armenian delegation to participate in the session of UNESCO Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage

The Armenian delegation will participate in the 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage to be held in Rabat (Morocco) from November 28 to December 3.

The Intergovernmental Committee is one of the main bodies of the 2003 UNESCO Convention “On the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage” established under Article 5 of the Convention. One of the most important functions of the 24-member Committee is to make a final decision on the applications submitted by the member states for registration in the lists established by the convention.



More than 1,000 representatives from 125 countries of the world, including member states of the convention, representatives of non-governmental organizations operating under the auspices of UNESCO, observers, as well as media from different countries, are expected to participate in the session.

One of the important issues on the agenda of the session is the discussion of applications submitted for registration from different countries. Fifty applications have been submitted.

The Republic of Armenia ratified the 2003 UNESCO Convention “On the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage” in 2006.



