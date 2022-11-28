Armenia ready for a quadrilateral meeting, Foreign Minister says

The Armenian side is ready to organize a meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, the President of France and the President of the European Council within a reasonable timeframe, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Armenpress.

“During the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague, an agreement was reached regarding the next meeting. We continue to adhere to this agreement and again express our willingness to organize a meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, the President of France and the President of the European Council within a reasonable timeframe,” the Foreign Minister said.

“We believe that the meeting held in Prague in this format was quite effective and important in the context of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Armenian side, as before, is interested in the settlement of relations,” FM Mirzoyan noted.

Last week Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France of pro-Armenian bias and said he would not participate in the meeting in Brussels in the agreed format.

Mirzoyan also said that Armenia has received Azerbaijan’s responses to proposals on a draft peace agreement.

“As you know, we submitted our proposals to Azerbaijan on the settlement of relations or a draft peace treaty and received their answers only yesterday. So the discussions continue. We hope to reach an agreement on this issue as soon as possible. The mediation efforts of our international partners can also play an important role in this process,” the Foreign Minister said.