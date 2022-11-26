Azerbaijan unwilling to meet with Armenian side in Brussels citing presence of France’s Macron

Azerbaijan is unwilling to meet in Brussels and the excuse is the presence of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, he said, last night the Azerbaijani forces opened fire from firearms of various calibers towards the Armenian positions, “as a true sign of “peace” offered to Armenia.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday accused France of pro-Armenian bias and said he would refuse to meet with Armenian Prime Minister in Brussels in case Armenia insists on the presence of French president Emmanuel Macron.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in response the Armenian side was ready for a meeting in the format agreed in Prague in early October.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders met in Prague on October 6 with the mediation of EU Council President Charles Michel and French president Emmanuel Macron.