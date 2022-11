The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread misinformation, the Artsakh Foreigh Ministry said in a statement.

It refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that on November 26, between 09:25 and 10:10 hours, the Defense Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Askeran and Martuni regions of the Republic of Artsakh.