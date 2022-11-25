Russia not planning talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in the near future – Peskov

Moscow continues to cooperate with Baku and Yerevan in the settlement of the conflict, however, negotiations between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikola Pashinyan in Russia are not planned in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.



“Russia is not just ready. Russia is constantly confirming its commitment to assisting the two states in settling the situation and signing a peace treaty,” the Spokesman said asked whether the Russian Federation was ready to provide a platform for negotiations between the two leaders.

However, according to him, no such meeting is expected in Russia in the near future.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France of taking sides with Armenia and said that their next meeting with Pashinyan was supposed to take place in Brussels on December 7 would not take place.