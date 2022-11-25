Armenian Deputy PM, Iranian Ambassador discuss prospects of launching railway between the two countries

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the development of relations with friendly Iran and thanked for the targeted statements made by Iran regarding Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

During the meeting, key issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, in particular, reference was made to cooperation in the fields of energy and transport. The importance of launching the railway between Armenia and Iran and the prospects of expanding cooperation under it were particularly emphasized in case of possible unblocking of regional transport links.

An agreement was reached to organize a meeting of the committee following the implementation of the memorandum of understanding of the 17th session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission in Iran in the near future, during which issues of bilateral interest will be discussed in more detail.