Armenia ready for a meeting with Azerbaijani side in the format agreed in Prague – MFA

Armenia is ready for a meeting with the Azerbaijani side on December 7, based on agreements and format reached in Prague, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

He reminded that the previous meeting in Prague was held in quadrilateral formant and added that “logically, the format of the meeting and the composition of the participants should be the same.”

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said the meeting in Brussels would not take place as Armenia insists on the participation of France as mediator. Aliyev accused France of taking sides with Armenia.

“All the statements of the Azerbaijani side that the Armenian side is trying to disrupt the meeting and the peace process have nothing to do with reality. The Republic of Armenia is ready for the meeting on December 7, according to the agreement and format reached in Prague,” he said.

Hunanyan also stated that Azerbaijan is yet to respond to Armenia’s proposals on a peace treaty, which were presented on November 7 in Washington during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Prague on October 6 with the mediation of the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, and French President Emmanuel Macron.