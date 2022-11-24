US calls for de-escalation as Turkey threatens ground assault into Syria

The United States has urged an immediate de-escalation in northern Syria.

“We are deeply concerned by recent military action that destabilizes the region, threatens our shared goal to fight ISIS, and endangers civilians and U.S. personnel,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“We understand Turkey has legitimate security concerns regarding terrorism. At the same time, we have consistently communicated our serious concerns about the impact of escalation in Syria on our D-ISIS goals and on civilians on both sides of the border. We express our sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life that has occurred in Syria and Turkey,” Price said.

The statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey’s air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it would launch a land operation when convenient after an escalation in retaliatory strikes.

He said Turkey was more determined than ever to secure its southern border with a “security corridor”, while ensuring the territorial integrity of both Syria and Iraq, where it has also been conducting operations against Kurdish militants.