Strasbourg raises Armenian flag in front of City Hall in a sign of solidarity

The flag of Armenia has been raised in front of Strasbourg City Hall as a sign of solidarity with Armenia.

Attending the ceremony were the Mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian and Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Arman Khchatryan.

On November 7 the the City Council of Strasbourg adopted a Motion of support for Armenia in the face of the aggression by Azerbaijan. As a sign of solidarity, it was decided to raise the flag of Armenia in front of the City’s administrative center.