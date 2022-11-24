SocietyTop

Strasbourg raises Armenian flag in front of City Hall in a sign of solidarity

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 24, 2022, 13:41
The flag of Armenia has been raised in front of Strasbourg City Hall as a sign of solidarity with Armenia.

Attending the ceremony were the Mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian and Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Arman Khchatryan.

On November 7 the the City Council of Strasbourg adopted a Motion of support for Armenia in the face of the aggression by Azerbaijan. As a sign of solidarity, it was decided to raise the flag of Armenia in front of the City’s administrative center.

