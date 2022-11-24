Rosa Linn and Malena to perform at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Rosa Linn, Armenia’s representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2022, will be the special guest at the Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held in Yerevan on December 11th. Rosa will perform the song SNAP during one of the interval acts.

The song is now charting worldwide, and is in the top 5 of the most played songs on Spotify. SNAP has been certified platinum in several European countries.

“I am so excited to perform at Junior Eurovision 2022. It means a lot to me that my homeland will host the contest this year. I am happy to join the big Eurovision family once again,” Rosa Linn says.

Rosa recently performed at the world-famous The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Junior Eurovision 2021 winner Malena is also expected to appear in the show with a new song.

The 20th edition of the show will host representatives from 16 countries, united under the promising slogan “Spin The Magic.” This year’s symbol is a colorful spinning top. The participant countries are: Albania, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, Armenia, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Georgia and France.

The event will take place on December 11th, 19:00, at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.