Failure to adopt decision on assistance to Armenia does not cast doubt on CSTO existence – Peskov

The failure to adopt a decision on assistance to Armenia at the CSTO summit in Yerevan does not cast doubt on the existence of this organization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with reporters on Thursday.

“No,” the Kremlin spokesman replied to the question whether the fate of the CSTO would be affected in any way by the fact that the draft declaration on measures to provide assistance to Armenia had not been signed.

“No, in no way, there are certain disagreements on some points that did not allow, indeed, to sign two documents yesterday. But this does not mean that this somehow jeopardizes the existence of the CSTO,” he stressed.

According to Peskov, on the contrary, the CSTO summit and the positions of the parties voiced at the meeting, and the the past year as a whole, demonstrated the growing need of the participating states for such an association.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the summit in Yerevan on Wednesday that he would not sign the CSTO Collective Security Council and the decision on providing assistance to Armenia in the existing form.