Armenian, Russian leaders commend bilateral economic ties

Օur bilateral economic ties are developing rapidly, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the CSTO summit in Yerevan.

“I noticed that this year the export from Armenia to the Russian Federation has increased by 80%. Of course, this is due to some changes in the supply chains, but in general, this is a fact that creates new opportunities for economic cooperation,” Pashinyan said.

Referring to the sitting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the Prime Minister said: “Of course, today we have already discussed and will continue to discuss regional issues, issues of regional security. There are many issues, and I also spoke about this during the CSC meeting – about the observance of tripartite agreements, statements that we adopted with the President of Azerbaijan with your help and with your mediation. These are very important issues that, of course, we must discuss, and discuss the agenda, which, we hope, will lead to long-term peace in our region.”

Vladimir Putin, in turn, expressed gratitude for the invitation and congratulate Pashinyan on successful chairmanship of the CSTO.

“Indeed, Armenia carried out this work at a very high level. Of course, perhaps never, or very rarely, it is possible to reach agreements on all issues, but on the whole, the work proceeded very intensively and profitably,” he said.

He stressed that the bilateral relations are of allied nature, and have ancient, deep roots.

“As for today, indeed, if last year the trade turnover grew by 12 percent, then in the first nine months of this year it has grown by 67 percent. Yes, this is due to the peculiarities of the current situation, but, of course, it will be a good contribution for the future, we have no doubts here,” Putin said.

“I am very glad that there is an opportunity to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of today’s events,” he added.