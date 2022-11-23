Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding several

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 14, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians, the Associated Press reports.

The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd waiting for buses.

The second went off in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. Police said one person died from their wounds and Israel’s rescue service Magen David Adom said four people were seriously wounded in the blasts.