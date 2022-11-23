Strong earthquake rocks western Turkey near Duzce, at least 68 injured

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck an area of western Turkey near the town of Duzce, about 210km east of Turkey’s largest city Istanbul.

The tremors were strong enough to be felt in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. At least 68 people were injured, officials said.

Estimates of the quake’s depth vary from 2km to 10km.

Power was disrupted in the region, and one resident was injured after jumping from their balcony.

Another 4.7 quake was reported some 20 minutes after the first.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told broadcaster TRT Haber there was no severe damage caused by the quake, “only some barns were wrecked in these places.”

Authorities are working to restore power to the area.