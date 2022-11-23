Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City

Manchester City announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract.

His latest deal means he will remain at the Etihad until the summer of 2025.

Guardiola’s time at City is one laden with success. He has so far won 11 major trophies, including four of the last five Premier League titles.

Across all competitions, he has won 271 of the 374 matches he has overseen, giving him a remarkable win percentage of 72.4%. City have scored 921 goals during that period, at an average of 2.46 goals per game.

Confirming the news, Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City Football Club will continue. He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organization, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

And Guardiola spoke of his delight at remaining City manager until the summer of 2025.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,” he said.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Pep on his new contract and wish him every success during the remainder of his time here.