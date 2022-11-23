Japan shocks Germany 2-1 at FIFA World Cup

Japan stunned Germany, 2-1, in the World Cup on Wednesday, throwing a group that had seemed predictable into disarray.

The game had begun with a protest by Germany’s entire starting lineup.

Takuma Asano picked up a long ball in the 84th minute, and all by himself in the German box deked a defender and slotted home a shot from close in to give Japan the win. A shaken German team tried to get something going in the final minutes, plus seven added on, but despite a fair amount of frantic action around Japan’s goal, could not find the net.