European Parliament votes to declare Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

The European Parliament on Wednesday decided to designate Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” arguing Moscow’s military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violate international law.

The resolution was overwhelmingly approved with 494 votes in favor, 58 against and 44 abstentions, during the monthly plenary session in Strasbourg.

The text merged three different resolutions filed by the European People’s Party, Renew Europe and the European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR).

The move is largely symbolic, though, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia over the military actions in Ukraine.