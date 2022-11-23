Draft decision on CSTO assistance to Armenia not signed, Secretary General says it “needs to be finalized”

The draft decision of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on measures to provide assistance to Armenia is “in a high degree of readiness,” but a number of provisions still need to be finalized, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas aaid following the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan.

“Two documents were in the focus today. One is the draft decision on rendering assistance to the Republic of Armenia. The document is in a high degree of readiness. On the whole, a set of measures has been agreed and defined to provide assistance to Armenia in the current difficult situation, connected, of course, with tension on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

According to Zas, the document was acknowledged, as a whole, but a number of points still need to be finalized. “Therefore, an instruction was given to finalize this document and submit it for signing to the heads of state,” he said.

Zas also added that the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council is also in a high degree of readiness, but following the results of today’s discussions, it was necessary to make a number of adjustments to this document. “This is a normal process,” he said.