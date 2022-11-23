Draft decision on CSTO assistance to Armenia generally agreed on – Zas

The draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on measures to provide assistance to Armenia has been agreed on, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said, speaking at a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO in Yerevan.

“In general, a draft decision of the Collective Security Council on joint measures to provide assistance to the Republic of Armenia, prepared on the basis of the conclusions and proposals of the CSTO monitoring mission, has been agreed on,” he said.

At the same time, the Secretary General said tensions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan persist.

“The information that comes to us through the CSTO response center confirms that skirmishes occur almost daily on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he said.