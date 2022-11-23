Azerbaijan actually shooting at CSTO – Edmon Marukyan

On the eve of the CSTO summit, Azerbaijan is shooting at the soldiers standing on the borders of Armenia and the peasants engaged in agricultural work, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

“In fact, Azerbaijan is shooting at the CSTO, but, what the CSTO has to say, we will see today,” he said.

Units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the Eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact this morning.

Armenia will host the summit of CSTO leaders today. The situation in the South Caucasus is one the agenda of the meeting.