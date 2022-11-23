Armenian PM regrets the CSTO is yet to reach consensus on reaction to Azerbaijani aggression

Over the past two years Armenia, a member state of the CSTO, has been attacked at least thrice, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he welcomed the leaders of CSTO member states for a summit in Yerevan.

“It’s discouraging that Armenia’s membership in the CSTO did not hold Azerbaijan back from aggressive actions, especially given that we are yet to reach an agreement on CSTՕ’s reaction to Azerbaijan’s aggression,” PM Pashinyan said.

“These facts cause great damage to the image of the CSTO both inside our country and abroad, and I see this as the main failure of Armenia’s chairmanship in the CSTO,” the Prime Minister said.