Japan donates 39 ambulances to Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the ceremony of handing over new ambulances donated by the Japanese government to Armenia in the courtyard of the National Center for Burns.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, MP Arsen Torosyan, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Masanori Fukushima and other officials attended the event.

The ambulances were donated under the “Economic and Social Development” grant agreement signed between the governments of the Republic of Armenia and Japan on June 30, 2020.

Four of the 39 vehicles are Mobile Intensive Care Units. All the vehicles are equipped with modern medical devices and accessories.

The project cost 3.5 million dollars.